Nasser Arrabyee on the Ongoing War in Yemen – Source – Scott Horton Show

Scott Horton talks to Nasser Arrabyee about Yemen, where despite the Biden administration’s assurances almost six months ago that the U.S. would be ending its support for “offensive operations,” the Saudi coalition continues to terrorize the Yemeni civilian population, with crucial American support. “The biggest problem facing Yemenis right now, of course, is the Saudi blockade on the Hodedah port, which prevents food and other basic supplies from making it into the country. Until the blockade is lifted, Yemen will remain what according to the UN is the world’s worst humanitarian crisis,” writes Horton.

