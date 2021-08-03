Drone Whistleblower Daniel Hale Vs. the State w/ Kevin Gsztola – Source – Parallax Views

On this edition of Parallax Views, drone whistleblower Daniel Hale is about to face sentencing under the Espionage Act. Since the recording of this episode Daniel has been sentenced to 45 months in prison. Hale blew the whistle on U.S. drone program under conscientious grounds. Now he faces 9 years or more imprison for his leaks. Joining us to tell the story of Daniel Hale and the United States federal Government’s actions against him is journliast Kevin Gosztola, who previously joined the program to discuss the whistleblower cases of Reality Winner and Julian Assange. What exactly led to Hale getting caught? What are the similarities between his case and the case of Chelsea Manning? How does this story fit into the broader story of the War on Whistleblowers? How do The Intercept and Jeremy Scahill figure into the story? And what did Hale reveal about U.S. drone programs? What do these revelations have to do with national security state watch lists and no fly lists? All that and more on this edition of Parallax Views.

Source: Drone Whistleblower Daniel Hale Vs. the State w/ Kevin Gsztola