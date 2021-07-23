Video: The Biggest Trend In Stocks This Week Revealed Here With Guest David Skarica – Mike Swanson (07/23/2021)

Last week internals in the stock market weakened. That was a harbinger of a stock dump Monday, but then the market rallied. However, many popular stocks that make up the Robinhood top 100 list and fad ETF’s ARKK, BUZZ, and crypto badly lagged the market averages. This week’s rally has been fueled by several key big cap stocks set to report earnings next week. This has been the biggest trend shift in the markets this week and will be critical to keep your eye on next week too. Meanwhile, gold is still in a stabilization pattern around $1800 much like it traded last March.

If you are not yet on my free stock trading update email list then you need to join it. To do that just click here.

-Mike