The NSA, Surveillance Programs, & Domestic Extremism w/ Jim Bovard – Source – Parallax Views

On this edition of Parallax Views, controversial Fox News personality Tucker Carlson caused an uproar recently when he alleged that he has been spied on by the NSA (National Security Agency). Pointing aside one’s opinions of either Carlson or his allegations, Parallax Views wanted to delve into the issue of domestic surveillance program and how the could potentially be abused in way that could target activists of the left and right. Are there ways in which the real issue of domestic extremism can be exploited to unsavory ends? In our highly politicized world it is easy to see how such abuse can occur. How a BLM activist could be labeled a “Black Identity Extremist”, for example. Or how someone holding socialist views could be labeled domestic extremists. Although the issue of domestic extremism has gained renewed attention since the Janury 6th “Capitol Breach”. But what of the potential for the misuse of this important issue? And what of the potential abuses of domestic surveillance programs?

Joining us to unpack all those issues is libertarian gadfly James Bovard, author of such books as Attention Deficit Democracy, Public Policy Hooligan, and The Bush Betrayal. We talk about all the aforementioned issues as well as the dual problem of the Imperial Presidency and secretive entrenched bureacracies often referred to, for good or ill, as the “deep state”. All that and more on this edition of Parallax Views. This conversation was inspired by Jim’s latest article in The Daily Caller, “Why NSA Vs Tucker Carlson Is An Alarm Bell For All Americans”.

