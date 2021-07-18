The Gold Versus Bitcoin Debate – Investing And Speculation During Times of Market Volatility – Mike Swanson (07/18/2021)

In this video update I wanted to give a real talk about the real role of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in an investment account. How do they do at times of stock market volatility? Are they safe havens or instruments of simple speculation? If they are the latter, which I believe they are, then they only work for people when they time things right from a pure trading perspective. I also talk about gold, silver, and precious metals in this video.

Want to learn about my trading methods? Then grab my book Strategic Stock Trading.

-Mike