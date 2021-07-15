Ochelli Effect: Critical Race Theory Paranoia – Mike Swanson (07/15/2021)

On Tuesday I was live on The Ochelli Effect. You can listen to this MP3 file recording here.

“Mike and Chuck discussed the strange fake advertisement world. Facebook and apps have too much pull. Michael spoke about the local incarnation of the national talking points being articulated near him. Critical Race Theory became the main subject during the first hour. Is there anything to the Right-Wing media complaints? JP Sottile wondered aloud If America can face its history of exploitation and racial inequities. Will there be a standard of history that preserves anything other than the trend of the period in which it is studied?” – Chuck Ochelli