Monday was an ugly day for the stock market as the DOW fell over 800 points as I recorded this video live in the last 30 minutes of trading. I do think the overall risks in the market are growing now for the next few months, and explained why in my morning post before the opening bell this Monday, and I actually did some selling in this video to reduce my risks. But, at the same time I do think today helps create the conditions that make some sort of bounce/rally highly likely into next week.

A lot of people prefer videos over text, but the charts in my morning post give you a better idea of what led to this drop in the market today than I say quickly in a video. If you missed it go here.

-Mike