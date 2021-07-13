Is Bond Manipulation Hurting AMC Stock or Something Else? (Stock Trading Update) – Mike Swanson (07/13/2021)

In today’s stock trading update I want to talk about AMC stock and rumors that have been circulating around it in regards to hedge funds using AMC bonds to manipulate the stock. No one who is a serious trader believes these rumors and yet they spread everywhere last week.

This article on SeekingAlpha debunks the bond manipulation rumors:

https://seekingalpha.com/article/4438477-what-amcbonds-tells-us-about-amc-stock

There are some simple reasons that explain why AMC shares are trading the way they are, with implications for where they are headed. I talk about them in this stock trading video update using technical analysis charts

-Mike