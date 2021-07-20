Identifying The Key Stocks That Will Lead This Stock Market Rally (Live Trading Session)

In this live stock market stock trading session I am going to talk about the stock market software that I actually use to analyze the stock market and show you a few key ways that I use it. I am going to use it as I work with it to identify the key stocks we need to keep our eyes on during this current market rally. What stocks will be the most important for the next few weeks. So many people are new to the markets and are only using apps with limited information on them. It’s a fascinating thing to see, but technical analysis charts are not being used the way they should be as people are not using the right tools to navigate the financial markets.

-Mike