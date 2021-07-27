Hancock Collection Canonical Summation – Source – Ochelli Effect

“On this extra episode of the Larry Hancock collection series Chuck explores the limited attention paid to Larry’s work. Why is there no call for Larry as an analyst on TV? What could future offerings from Larry contain? Does Conspiracy culture only accept more of the same old theories despite the evidence? Could there be more full-length books? Tipping Point is the culmination of the consistent and coherent; it is history as it should be written. Larry Hancock establishes concise timelines which plot a path through the labyrinthine details that have been collected by a diverse array of researchers and investigators over the past several decades, presenting a detailed picture of the tactical elements of the attack in Dallas Texas on November 22, 1963 – an attack which altered the future of the nation JFK had been elected to lead,” writes Chuck Ochelli.

