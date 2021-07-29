Gold Begins To Clear Resistance As Federal Reserve Redefines The Meaning Of “Transitory Inflation” – Mike Swanson (07/29/2021)

This morning gold traded above $1825 after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell redefined the meaning of transitory inflation at yesterday’s press conference he held following the FOMC statement. This is a key moment for the price of gold, mining stocks, and even the price of silver as all three fell in June and then went through a price stabilization phase. That phase appears to be ending today to mark the start of a new metals rally.



There is no mention of this in Robinhood emails, CNBC, and no mining stocks are yet on the Robinhood top 100 most owned list. This is a trend the masses are totally asleep on, despite the reality of growing inflation in the economy in their daily lives in front of their face, so mesmerized are they by crypto collectible coins and fad stock plays.



The proof of there lack of interest is also this video, which will be lucky to get more than a few hundred views, while crypto gurus get tens of thousands.

