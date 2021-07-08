Does Panic In The Stock Market Indicate Lower Prices? – Chris Vermeulen (07/08/2021)

Chris joins Jim Goddard on Howestreet.com to discuss the latest moves in the markets. The first topic of conversation was the wave of fear or panic that sent precious metals and their miners lower today. In an overall market uptrend, this type of movement can be seen as a bullish sign. Both natural gas and crude oil are testing their upper resistance levels. Listen to the podcast to learn more.

