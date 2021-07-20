Danny Sjursen on the Danger of an Afghanistan ‘Threequel’ from the Biden Administration – Source – Scott Horton Show (07/20/2021)

Danny Sjursen on the Danger of an Afghanistan ‘Threequel’ from the Biden...

Scott talked to Danny Sjursen about U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. “At the moment the Biden administration appears poised to follow through with. Sjursen is concerned about the response from the mainstream media and both party establishments—Republicans claim pulling out of Afghanistan makes America look weak; Democrats fear that pulling out will make Biden look weak politically. With this kind of bipartisan consensus, it’s extremely difficult to get things done that the establishment doesn’t like,” writes Horton.

