Cuba, the U.S., and Regime Changes w/ Adrian Delgado – Source – Parallax Views (07/23/2021)

On this edition of Parallax Views, yes, that’s right it’s the Cuba episode. Protests in Cuba have been taking the news media by the storm the past week. Some are arguing that U.S. foreign policy, particularly the embargo on Cuba, led to material conditions (ie: medical shortages) which, they say, played a role in sparking the unrest. Others, such as the Mayor of Miami, Florida, Francis X. Suarez, are calling for critical support of the protesters in Cuba. The aforementioned Mayor Suarez even went as far as to say the U.S. should consider airstrikes against Cuba. Meanwhile the Mayor of North Lauderdale, Florida, Ana M. Ziade, urged President Joe Biden to authorize U.S. armed forces to “physically enter” both Cuba and Haiti.

Joining us to give a few from Miami on the subject of Cuba, the U.S., and all this talk of regime change is the President of the Miami-Dade Young Democrats Adrian Delgado. We discuss all the issue related to the latest protests in Cuba, the U.S. reaction, the Florida GOP’s monopolization of the narrative on Cuba in the Sunshine State, why a foreign intervention or regime change operation in Cuba would potentially have catastrophic consequences, and much, much more.

