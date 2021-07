Scott Horton interviews Ben Suitt about his work about veteran suicides for Brown University’s Cost of War Project. “Suitt conservatively estimates that about 30,000 veterans of America’s terror wars have taken their own lives, a truly astonishing number. This side of modern warfare often goes undiscussed, but it is every bit as concerning as the physical injuries that soldiers sustain overseas,” writes Horton.

