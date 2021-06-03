What Dogecoin Reveals About Future of American Economy – Source – Valuetainment (06/03/2021)

Economist Danielle DiMartino Booth does a virtual interview with Christopher Col who is the founder of Artemis Capital Management LP. In this interview they talk about the future of capitalism, what the rise in crypto currencies like Dogecoin say about the economy and the housing market in America.



