UK’s Boris Johnson “very confident” about lifting COVID-19 restrictions on July 19 – Source – Global News (06/22/2021)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday he was very confident that he would be able to lift remaining COVID-19 restrictions in the United Kingdom on his new target date of July 19, based on the most recent data. He said his plan saw July 19 as the “terminus date” for social restrictions that have altered the everyday lives of Britons throughout the pandemic. Plus, Johnson said that while his priority was public health, he would look to work with Europe’s soccer governing body, UEFA, over the planned Euro 2020 final in July. UEFA has said it now has a contingency plan to replace London’s Wembley Stadium as the venue of the final unless Britain agrees to exempt travelling foreign fans from 10-day quarantine rules.