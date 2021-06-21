The West and Southwest brace for record-setting heatwave, straining power grids – Source – Yahoo Finance (06/21/2021)

This segment originally aired on June 18, 2021. Daniel Cohan, Rice University Civil and Environmental Engineering Associate Professor, joined Yahoo Finance’s Adam Shapiro and Seana Smith to discuss the impact of the heat wave on Texas’ power grid.
Related Posts
-
Is Inflation “Transitory”? Here’s Your Simple Test – Charles Hugh Smith (06/21/2021)
-
The Fed Plans to Raise Interest Rates—Years from Now – Ryan McMaken (06/21/2021)
-
The top 5 investment themes of the decade, and how to play them – Robert Minter – Source – Kitco News (06/18/2021)
-
Seven Things Nobody Talks About that Will Eventually Matter–A Lot – Charles Hugh Smith (06/18/2021)