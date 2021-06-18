The top 5 investment themes of the decade, and how to play them – Robert Minter – Source – Kitco News (06/18/2021)

Investors need to keep five main investment themes in mind for the medium to long term: monetary policy, fiscal policy, de-carbonization, restrictive capital policies, and de-globalization, said Robert Minter, director of investment strategy for ETFs at Aberdeen Standard Investments. Commodities are the best way to ensure that all these themes are met, Minter told David Lin, anchor for Kitco News.
