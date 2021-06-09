Stanley Druckenmiller talks about if we’re in a tech bubble, what makes a great investor, and more – Source – Toggle AI (06/09/2021)

Stanley Druckenmiller is widely considered one of the greatest investors ever. During one stretch, he compounded assets at 30%+ a year for 30 straight years. Recently, he sat down to discuss: * the parallels between recent rally and the Dotcom bubble * the biggest risk to the equity market * how he uses TOGGLE for his investment decisions * knowing when to sell * managing emotions when investing * figuring out what makes a stock go up or down
