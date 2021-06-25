Philippines’ Duterte threatens citizens who refuse COVID-19 vaccine with jail, shots meant for pigs – Source – Global News (06/25/2021)

Philippines’ President Rodrigo Duterte is threatening to jail any citizen who refuses to get a COVID-19 vaccine as the country grapples with low vaccination rates and one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in Asia. “You choose, vaccine or I will have you jailed,” Duterte said in a televised address on Monday. “You get vaccinated, or I will order all the village heads to have a tally of all the people who refuse to get vaccinated. Because if not I will inject them with Ivermectin which is intended for pigs,” Duterte added.

Duterte’s remarks contradict those of his health officials who have said that while people are urged to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, it was voluntary. Many residents in Manila were displeased with the threat, saying it was wrong and harsh to force those who choose not to get vaccinated.