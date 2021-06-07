Ochelli Effect: Progressive Regressive Media Digest – Mike Swanson (06/07/2021)

On Tuesday I was live on The Ochelli Effect. “Mike Swanson discussed the evolution of TV News in light of the coverage during 4 days in November 1963 when JFK was assassinated and buried as viewers tuned in. Mike and Chuck also address the historiography of the news business. Is China the next villain of legend that will keep nationalists motivated? What flag are you flying? Chuck and Mike covered the many waves of information that emerged in the decades that followed the Kennedy assassination. Was Ronald Reagan a product of the post-JFK media aftermath? Is Donald Trump the same depraved result from the post-911 media era? In the second hour, JP Sottile talked about the realities of war, violence, and other hot-button issues in the American psyche and media business,” writes Ochelli.

To listen to this MP3 file click here.