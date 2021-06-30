Ochelli Effect: Gangs of New York PLUS – Mike Swanson (06/30/2021)

Last Tuesday I was live on The Ochelli Effect. “Mike Swanson talked with Chuck about the organized criminal world of covert operations and the covert operations of the criminal underworld. This took up most of the hour. Chuck also asked Mike his opinion about the recent crypto coin crash.”

“Dylan Wade and Chuck talked about the circular firing squad we all call the Democratic party in DC. They also discussed the circus and clowns that are running for Mayor in New York City. Dylan did a fine job filling in for Pearse Redmond.”

