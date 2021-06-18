MOONRAKER & 2001: A SPACE ODYSSEY – The Kubrickian James Bond movie (film analysis) – Source – Rob Ager (06/18/2021)

Misinterpreted as a Star Wars rip off, MOONRAKER drew its inspiration from the works of Stanley Kubrick, particularly 2001: A Space Odyssey and Dr Strangelove. This film analysis explores the shared themes between Moonraker and 2001: A Space Odyssey. Written, edited and narrated by Rob Ager.
Related Posts
-
Companies Creating Fake AI People – Source – VOA (06/17/2021)
-
JFK FACTS Podcast 5 – Malcolm Blunt – Source – AARC (06/17/2021)
-
Americans gave a record $471 billion to charity in 2020, amid concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, job losses and racial justice – Pruitt & Bergdoll (06/17/2021)
-
Hancock Collection Assassination Nexus – Source – Ochelli Effect (06/16/2021)