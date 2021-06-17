JFK FACTS Podcast 5 – Malcolm Blunt – Source – AARC (06/17/2021)

Courtesy of Jefferson Morley, Alan Dale speaks with British researcher and JFK records scholar, Malcolm Blunt, about The Devil is in the Details (published November, 2020); a deep dive into Russian defectors, their CIA benefactors and adversaries; E. Howard Hunt’s musical chairs; MI6 officer George Blake’s 1959 gift to the KGB RE Tourist Agent/Legal Travelers programs; a gentlemen’s agreement between the American and Soviet intelligence agencies regarding Lee Harvey Oswald.
Related Posts
-
Hancock Collection Assassination Nexus – Source – Ochelli Effect (06/16/2021)
-
Biden Joins Long Line of Presidents to ‘Woefully’ Undercount Civilians Killed in US Wars – Brett Wilkins (06/09/2021)
-
Gareth Porter on Daniel Ellsberg’s Shocking New Account of the Taiwan Strait Crisis – Source – Scott Horton Show (06/08/2021)
-
Forgive My Grief: Penn Jones, Jr. with an introduction by James DiEiugenio – Source – Our Hidden History (06/8/2021)