Jordan Roy-Byrne, Founder of The Daily Gold joins me to share his outlook for the Dollar and gold. We start with the possible bottom the US Dollar has put in and how much higher it could go from here. Then we move to the gold chart to assess the longer term cup and handle pattern.
Related Posts
-
This One Simple Stock Chart Shows What Is Happening In The Stock Market – Mike Swanson (06/17/2021)
-
Simon Hunt: China’s Gold and Digital Currency Reset – Source – Palisade Radio (06/18/2021)
-
Systemic Risks Abound – Charles Hugh Smith (06/17/2021)
-
Quoth the Raven #255 – Our Bullshit Economy: Part 22 of 515 – Source – QTR Podcast (06/17/2021)