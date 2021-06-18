International Law and Israel/Palestine w/ UN Special Rapporteur Michael Lynk – Source – Parallax Views (06/18/2021)

June 15, 2021

NOTE: In the intro I repeatedly say “Palestinian Occupied Territories” when, to avoid confusion, I should have said “Occupied Palestinian Territories” to make clear that those territories are occupied by Israel.

On this edition of Parallax Views, we continue our exploration of the Israel/Palestine conflict. This time Canadian legal scholar and current United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Issue of Human Rights in the Occupied Palestinian Territories Since 1967 Michael Lynk joins us to discuss Israel/Palestine from the perspective of international law. We discuss issues like annexation, human rights abuses, the siege on Gaza, the West Bank, the work of previous UN Special Rapporteurs Richard Falk and John Dugard, the issue of permanent occupation. and taking a rights-based approach to Israel/Palestine. Also, in the intro find out why there was a lack of new shows last week. All that and more on this edition of Parallax Views.