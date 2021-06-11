GameStop SEC investigation: ‘This is not an investigation of GameStop itself,’: Fmr SEC prosecutor – Source – Yahoo Finance (06/11/2021)

Jacob Frenkel, Dickson Wright Government Investigations and Securities Enforcement Practice Chair joins the Yahoo Finance’s Akiko Fujita and Jared Blikre to discuss the latest with the SEC investigation and GameStop.
Related Posts
-
An Update On Gold And Silver (Ready To Go) – Mike Swanson (06/11/2021)
-
$2,700 Gold Price ‘Could Be Reached In 1 To 2 Years’ At The Earliest – Chris Vermeulen On Kitco News (06/11/2021)
-
A Couple Things About Inflation – Charles Hugh Smith (06/11/2021)
-
Inflation’s Heat Signature Is All Over the Economic Map – David Haggith (06/11/2021)