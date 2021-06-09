Emily Wilder’s Firing by the Associated Press w/ Ari Paul – Source – Parallax Views (06/08/2021)

On this edition of Parallax Views, Ari Paul of Fairness and Accuracy in Reporting (FAIR) joins me to discuss the recent case of journalist Emily Wilder. Wilder had just graduated Stanford University and went to work for the Associated Press. Her tenure at AP would prove short-lived, however, after a campaign from Stanford Young Republicans and publications like The Federalist began attacking Wilder’s integrity and objectivity as a journalist because of her activist activities as a university student in groups like Jewish Voice for Peace and pro-Palestinian groups. Wilder was fired by the AP shortly after the latest flare-up in Israel/Palestine. Was Wilder cancelled and what does her case mean for journalism?