An Update On Gold, Bitcoin, & The Stock Market With David Skarica (06/23/2022)

Yesterday, I did a video update around 2:00 PM EST live with David Skarica of addictedtoprofits.net. We talked about gold, bitcoin, and the overall stock market. To catch us next time we are live subscribe to my Youtube channel and then hit the alerts bell and they’ll notify you next time we go live.

As I mentioned in the video, I am watching very carefully the GDX/GLD ratio for a buy signal on gold and mining stocks now. I explained how it works in my Monday post you can read here.

