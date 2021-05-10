Bitcoin and crypto are extremely overbought and at risk of a significant correction. There are parallels to the end of 2017 peak in crypto which was followed by two corrections in the stock market and a significant low in Gold.
Related Posts
-
New Gold Rally Is Now Bringing Money Into These Top Small Cap Mining Stocks – Mike Swanson (05/10/2021)
-
Big US Stocks’ Q1’21 Fundamentals – Adam Hamilton (05/10/2021)
-
Over-Fed but Malnourished – David Haggith (05/10/2021)
-
Hecla Mining (NYSE: HL) And Xtra-Gold Resources (TSE: XTG) Now In Position As Next Silver/Gold Rally Begins – Mike Swanson (05/07/2021)