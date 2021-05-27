Update On My Top Stock Pick Of The Month Xtra-Gold Resources (OTCMKTS: XTGRF) – Mike Swanson

Yesterday morning, I did a post about three big cap dividend stocks that I own. Today, I want to give you an update on a small cap stock that I also own, that happened to be my top stock pick for this month. I’m talking about Xtra-Gold Resources, which trades on the TSE as XTG and on the US OTC markets as XTGRF.

This company is already making profits from its exploration activities. That makes it so that it already is making revenue. The stock itself had a nice pop this month, following the double bottom in gold that came in March.

Shares of XTG are now consolidating between $1.15 and $1.25, much like HL did a few weeks ago. This puts it in a good position for an entry point, from a simple trading perspective.

I did a written overview of the company you can find in my post here.

David Skarica also did an interview with the CEO of the company, who provided an update on the company’s plans for this summer.

Gold is a nice upswing and I fully expect it to continue to go higher in the coming weeks, which puts Xtra-Gold shareholders in a sweet spot now. Go XTG! Go XTGRF!

-Mike

Disclosure: Mike Swanson owns shares of Xtra-Gold. Because Xtra-Gold is a small cap stock with a market cap of less than $100 million he has put himself in a trading blackout on the stock and will not buy or sell a share of it for at least 30-days from the date of this post (05/27/2021). Wallstreetwindow.com, is owned by Timingwallstreet, Inc., which is being compensated by a third party (Leadgopher LLC DBA Pinnacle Ad Network) to conduct an investor awareness advertising and marketing campaign for Xtra-Gold Resources. This third party paid Timingwallstreet Inc., $12,000 to produce and disseminate this and other similar articles and send traffic to them through paid advertising campaigns for 30-days from the date of this first post (5/02/2021) about the company done on this website. This compensation should be viewed as a major conflict with our ability to be unbiased, more specifically: This communication is for entertainment purposes only. Never invest purely based on our communication. For more on trading risks read our policy statement by clicking here.