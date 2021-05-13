This Gold Chart Shows a Repeat of 1970s – Jordan Roy-Byrne (05/13/2021)

Posted on by |

The Gold to S&P 500 ratio chart and gold stocks to S&P 500 chart shows a bottoming pattern in the 1960s, which appears very similar to today. These ratios are in a big, long-term bottoming pattern and they could be emerging from a significant low from a few weeks ago.



Share This Post

Related Posts