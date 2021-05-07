The JFK Assassination: On the Trail of Delusion?… Counterpoint w/ James DiEugenio – Source – Parallax Views (05/07/2021)

On this edition of Parallax Views, when I started this program I never considered doing an episode on the JFK assassination. That’s because it’s just a too much of a quagmire for me. I don’t know enough about the assassination to really get into all the debates about Lee Harvey Oswald, Jim Garrison, whether there was a conspiracy or not, etc. But, I recently had Fred Litwin, a critic of those whom believe the assassination was the result of a conspiracy, contact me in the hopes of appearing on my program to discuss his book On the Trail of Delusion: Jim Garrison: The Great Accuser. I decided to oblige. I originally had wanted to do a debate, but that fell through. So instead I offer two interviews with very different perspectives on the assassination. James DiEugenio, author of Destiny Betrayed: JFK, CUBA, and the Garrison Case, offers the view that the assassination was the result of a broader plot and that the Warren Commision Report wasn’t the final say on the case. Additionally, Jim makes the case for Jim Garrison and JFK’s foreign policy with regards to Vietnam moving in a direction that was towards withdrawal.

