The Israel/Palestine Conflict and Wither AIPAC? w/ Atty. Scott Horton – Source – Parallax Views (05/26/2021)

May 20, 2021

On this edition of Parallax Views, human rights attorney and international law expert Scott Horton joined Parallax Views to discuss the Israel/Palestine conflict in light of recent events and flare-ups in the conflict including Israeli airstrikes on Gaza and news of a potential ceasefire. In addition, Scott and I discuss the issue of the America-Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), or the Israel lobby, and its waning influence on Capitol Hill due to the rise of direct competition in the form of J Street and AIPAC’s gamble to ally itself more fully with the Republican Party.