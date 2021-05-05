SNDY Court Cases: Guo Wengwui, Ghislaine Maxwell, & Michael Avenatti w/ Matthew Russell Lee – Source – Parallax Views (05/05/2021)

May 2, 2021

On this edition of Parallax Views, there’s always a number of interesting cases happening at the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. For example, right now cases involving billionaire Chinese exile and Steve Bannon associate Guo Wengui, attorney Michael Avenatti (who represented adult film star Stormy Daniels against President Donald Trump), and, of course, Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell. Joining us for what was a rather impromptu conversation is Matthew Russell Lee of Inner City Press. Matthew has covered the United Nations (UN), the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Wall Street, and the Federal Reserve, but has recently been focusing his attention on SDNY court cases. In this brief but informative interview Matthew gives us details on the SDNY cases pertaining to Guo Wengui, Michael Avenatti, and Ghislaine Maxwell.