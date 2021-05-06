Profit Motives American Values – The Ochelli Effect (05/06/2021)

“Pearse and JP have been absent from the show recently. Tonight we get both of them on a Tuesday broadcast. With one eye on the strangeness of New York and the other on global concerns, Porkins and Chuck discuss the state of many states. May the Fourth be with you. JP explained his recent adventures in the belly of the American healthcare beast. Is the mentality of the system driven by the idea that only those with the right amount of money deserve to live? Do we live in a place where buying results in any established system is the only way to get access to what is alleged to be the best of things in the world?”

To listen to this MP3 file click here.