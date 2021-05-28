Ochelli Effect: Strategic Analysis Asian Conspiracies – Mike Swanson (05/28/2021)

On Tuesday I was live on The Ochelli Effect. “Chuck and Mike discussed the end of the Korean War that was not really the end and the considerations of the military establishment. The plan to discuss Mike’s latest book went sideways, so that will have to be the focus of next week’s conversation,” writes Chuck Ochelli, “How strange can things get when obsession dominates the research of someone challenging the official stories? Chuck and Mike also talked a bit about the Sons of Sam Documentary. Pearse Redmond talks about the China Virus narrative. The strange and not-so-brave new world after the vaccine is also covered. Have the left and right sides of the general paradigm begun to shake hands in new ways? What has Porkins been up to?”

To grab my book Why The Vietnam War? go to Amazon by clicking here.

