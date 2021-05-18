Jeffrey Gundlach extended full interview: Bond king talks inflation, Fed, crypto, taxes, and more – Source – Yahoo Finance (05/18/2021)

Yahoo Finance’s Julia LaRoche interviewed DoubleLine Capital Founder Jeffrey Gundlach about the economy, the Federal Reserve, stimulus checks, taxing the wealthy and why more businesses and people are leaving California.
