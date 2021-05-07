Gold and Silver “Flagging Out in a Big Way” – Sprott Money Precious Metals Projections – Chris Vermeulen (05/07/2021)

As May brings warmer weather, is a summer rally in precious metals ahead? Host Craig Hemke of Sprott Money Precious Metals Projections sits down with Chris Vermeulen of The Technical Traders to break down all the gold and silver charts you need to spot the bull flag.

In this edition of the Precious Metals Projections, you’ll hear:

What’s the difference between the SLV and the PSLV?

Is all the interest in crypto stealing gold and silver’s thunder?

Plus: How would a stock market pullback affect mining shares?

To view Chris’s full thoughts on this month’s gold and silver charts, click below to watch the interview

