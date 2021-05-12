First, we get ‘shrinkflation’, then inflation runs out of control – Will Rhind – Source – Kitco News (05/12/2021)

Wil Rhind, CEO of GraniteShares, discusses with David Lin, anchor for Kitco News, the concept of ‘shrinkflation’ towards the end of this interview, and why we commonly see this phenomenon before price inflation gets recorded.
