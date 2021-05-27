Facebook faces antitrust probe from EU, Tesla changing autopilot, Uber not happy over rising prices – Source – Yahoo Finance (05/27/2021)

Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman breaks down the latest news including Facebook facing an antitrust probe from the EU, Tesla changing autopilot and Uber not happy about rise in prices and longer wait times.
