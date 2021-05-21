Chris Vermeulen Is Now 100% In Cash Ahead Of Bitcoin’s Wild Ride – What’s Next For The Stock Market – Chris Vermeulen (05/21/2021)

Stocks and Bitcoin rally on Thursday, but this is just a “dead cat bounce”, said Chris Vermeulen, chief market strategist at TheTechnicalTraders.com. Vermeulen told David Lin, anchor for Kitco News, that stocks show selling signs, and while Bitcoin has some more upside left in this bounce, he expects major resistance at the $50,000 level. For these reasons, Vermeulen is 100% allocated into cash right now. Watch our video to learn more.

