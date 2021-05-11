American Jewish Political Life & the Israel-Palestine Conflict w/ Philip Weiss – Source – Parallax Views (05/11/2021)

On this edition of Parallax Views, a recent report by Human Rights Watch (HRW), one of the leading organizations of its kind, stirred up the hot-button topic of the Israel-Palestine conflict. The 213-page report strongly criticizes Israel, going so far as to use term “apartheid” in regards to Israel’s treatment of Palestinians. Needless to say the report has caused much controversy and has been decried by the state of Israel as propaganda.

In light of these recent development, Philip Weiss, a self-described anti-Zionist Jew, of Mondoweiss joins us to discuss issues pertaining to American Jewish political life such as the American-Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), J Street, tensions between Zionism and universalism, anti-Semitism and anti-Semitic tropes, the meaning of Zionism and anti-Zionism, Palestinian solidarity, Theodore Herzl and Philip’s relationship to Jewish culture and life, the Iraq War and neoconservatism’s impact on Phil, Democratic Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib’s criticisms of Israel, the D.C. foreign policy beltway Blob’s sea change on Israel, and much, much more.

The Israel-Palestine conflict remains a controversial issue in American politics that stirs strongly held emotions for all those who have an interest in it. I hope that this conversation will contribute to good-faith conversation on all the matters covered in this episode.

Source: American Jewish Political Life & the Israel-Palestine Conflict w/ Philip Weiss