“U.S. Equity Markets: The Technicals Still Look Good, And Supportive Of Higher Prices!” – Source – MarketViews.tv (04/19/2021)

Interview with Erin Swenlin/ Vice President & Senior Technical Analyst, DecisionPoint.com Erin Swenlin discusses DecisionPoint’s technical indicators for the SPY, which, not only, they have been on the right side of the market, but also, they continue to be supportive of higher prices. In addition, she examines the recent price action and technical readings of GLD, GDX, which also suggest that both will revisit -and probably surpass- their previous highs. Also, the latest “Diamond Of The Week:” Natural Gas ETF (UNG)
