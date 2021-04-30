There are Lies, Damned Lies, and Then There is Whatever You Want to Call it that Avi Gilbert Does – David Haggith (04/30/2021)

The Coronacrisis hit unexpectedly, but the economic damage could be predicted because of the flaws in our financial system. Economic predictions and commentary here have, for years, faithfully pointed out the fatal flaws the Fed set up during its Great Recovery from the Great Recession. Accuracy is why numerous readers have offered and maintained their financial support.

Beware that I’m an equal-opportunity critic toward Republicans and Democrats because both parties are packed with the pocket politicians of the bailout banksters who broke our world. Prevailing windbag economists are no better. They didn’t see the Great Recession coming or the depression that would develop from the Coronacrisis shutdown.

–David Haggith