Ted Carpenter on Putin’s Ukraine Red Line – Source – Scott Horton Show (04/16/2021)

Scott Horton interviews Ted Carpenter about America’s dangerous Ukraine policy. “Carpenter explains how ever since the Obama administration helped right-wing extremists in Western Ukraine overthrow the elected Russian-aligned government in 2014, the U.S. has been behaving as though it had the right to dictate policy all over Eastern Europe. Thus when Russia moves troops around at its bases on the Western border, the story becomes about Russia threatening our allies in Ukraine, and how the U.S. must be ready to intervene. This is not only a ridiculous policy, Carpenter says, but also a dangerous one. At some point Russia will draw a line in the sand, and if America crosses it, the result could be nuclear war,” writes Horton.

