Share Structure is Overrated & What Matters – Jordan Roy-Byrne (04/13/2021)

Share structure is something you hear about constantly and especially if you are a new investor in the junior mining space. The majority of these companies raise capital through equity and so dilution is a constant. Hence, a lower number of shares is better. And it is important, more important actually, for a company to have a limited number of options and warrants. However, what really matters is the potential of the company to add value, relative to the constant of dilution.

