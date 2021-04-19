Media, Iraq War Anniversary, Matt Gaetz, A Potential New Financial Crisis w/ Ken Silverstein – Source – Parallax Views (04/19/2021)

On this edition of Parallax Views, the mighty Ken Silverstein of Washington Babylon, the website covering “Shocking True Stories and Political Sleaze”, joins us to discuss a potpourri of topics. We begin by talking about the return of Washington Babylon after a period of dormancy and the death of the Royal Family’s Prince Phillip, for whom Andrew Stewart wrote an “anti-obituary” on Washington Babylon.

From there we discuss the Iraq War, the 18th anniversary of which occurred this past March, and Ken’s reflections on how the media reacted to the war. In particular Ken discusses working for the LA Times during the early days of the war and recalls the reaction to Michael Moore’s Fahrenheit by the media of the day during that time. As a side-note to this portion of the conversation we discuss the story of Gary Webb and how he was treated by the media after his Dark Alliance series delving into the crack epidemic and Iran/Contra.

From there we delve into the recent sex scandal involving Matt Gaets, Venmo, and a 17 year old girl. Ken recently raised questions about Gaetz’s dark money ties and how it may relate to this latest scandal. And finally we discuss the issue of evictions and the possibility of a coming economic crisis like the one we saw with the Lehmann Brothers. All that and more on this edition of Parallax Views.

