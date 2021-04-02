Italy’s Years of Lead and Revolutionary Terrorism w/ Richard Drake – Source – Parallax Views (04/02/2021)

On this edition of Parallax Views, historian Dr. Richard Drake of the University of Montana returns to the program to discuss the new 2nd edition of his book The Revolutionary Mystique and Terrorism in Contemporary Italy. In this conversation we discuss the terrorism, from both the radical left and the radical right, that rocked Italy in the 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s in what has become known as the Years of Lead. Among the topics of discussion are the hyper-fascist Traditionalist philosopher Julius Evola, the Red Brigades, the kidnapping of Aldo Moro, the deeper reasons for the Years of Lead, what the relevance of the Italian Years of Lead may be to Americans in light of the January 6th Capitol riots, the questions arising about murky subjects like Operation Gladio and Licio Gelli’s P2 Masonic lodge, the failures of the Italian government in dealing with terrorism during the Years of Lead, and much, much more.

Source: Italy’s Years of Lead and Revolutionary Terrorism w/ Richard Drake